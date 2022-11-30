Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Position in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its position in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 902,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,175 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 2.86% of Marcus worth $13,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Marcus by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,041,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,539,000 after purchasing an additional 181,465 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Marcus by 33.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 616,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after purchasing an additional 153,117 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Marcus by 37.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 547,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,084,000 after purchasing an additional 150,343 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Marcus by 260.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 115,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Marcus by 13.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 696,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,335,000 after purchasing an additional 84,713 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCS opened at $16.13 on Wednesday. The Marcus Co. has a 1-year low of $13.41 and a 1-year high of $19.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average of $15.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 403.25 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Marcus’s payout ratio is 500.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Marcus from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Marcus from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.

