Garibaldi Resources (CVE:GGI) Trading Down 8%

Garibaldi Resources Corp. (CVE:GGI – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 74,270 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 63,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.35. The company has a market cap of C$29.35 million and a P/E ratio of -15.33.

About Garibaldi Resources

Garibaldi Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Red Lion; Grizzly and Golden Bear; King and King South; E&L; Palm Spring; Sid, Sunrise and Atlin; Black Gold; and Tora Tora properties located in British Columbia, Canada.

