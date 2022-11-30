Gartner (NYSE:IT) Sets New 52-Week High at $349.63

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:ITGet Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $349.63 and last traded at $349.25, with a volume of 9270 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $340.08.

IT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gartner from $327.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total value of $199,962.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 639 shares in the company, valued at $198,102.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.50, for a total transaction of $261,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,811 shares in the company, valued at $12,345,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total value of $199,962.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,102.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,931 shares of company stock worth $9,757,679 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IT. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Gartner by 509.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after acquiring an additional 15,873 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Gartner by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Gartner by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,056 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Gartner by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

