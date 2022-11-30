Gartner (NYSE:IT) Sets New 52-Week High at $349.63

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $349.63 and last traded at $349.25, with a volume of 9270 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $340.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gartner from $327.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.13.

Gartner Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gartner

In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total value of $199,962.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 639 shares in the company, valued at $198,102.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.50, for a total transaction of $261,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,811 shares in the company, valued at $12,345,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total value of $199,962.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,102.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,931 shares of company stock worth $9,757,679 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IT. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Gartner by 509.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after acquiring an additional 15,873 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Gartner by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Gartner by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,056 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Gartner by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

