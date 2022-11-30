Gas 1-Day Volume Hits $208,808.91 (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 30th. Gas has a total market cap of $22.62 million and $208,808.91 worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas token can now be purchased for $2.23 or 0.00013266 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Gas has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
Gas Profile
Gas was first traded on July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gas’ official website is neo.org.
Gas Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
