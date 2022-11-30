Gaucho Group (OTCMKTS:VINO) Trading Down 1.3%

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VINO – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.48 and last traded at $1.49. Approximately 23,183 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 46,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

Gaucho Group Stock Down 1.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.17.

Get Gaucho Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VINO. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Gaucho Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaucho Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaucho Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Gaucho Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gaucho Group by 256.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 315,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 226,831 shares during the period. 2.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaucho Group Company Profile

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates real estate projects in Argentina. The company owns and operates boutique hotel, hospitality, and luxury vineyard property market; a resort and winery property, 9-hole golf course, tennis courts, dining, and a hotel.

Recommended Stories

