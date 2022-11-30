Gemini Dollar Trading Down 0.4% This Week (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 30th. One Gemini Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005847 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $609.89 million and $496,784.62 worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,167.51 or 0.06827811 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.01 or 0.00506663 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,292.56 or 0.30817647 BTC.

About Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar’s genesis date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 611,139,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 607,049,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is www.gemini.com/cryptopedia/gusd-stablecoin-gemini-dollar. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @gemini and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar.

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services.The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

