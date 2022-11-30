Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 225.0% from the October 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Genenta Science Stock Performance

Shares of Genenta Science stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,322. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average of $5.95. Genenta Science has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $13.13.

About Genenta Science

Genenta Science S.p.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies for the treatment of solid tumors in Italy. The company's lead product candidate is Temferon, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme in patients with unmethylated MGMT gene promoter.

