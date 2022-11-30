Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 225.0% from the October 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Genenta Science Stock Performance
Shares of Genenta Science stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,322. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average of $5.95. Genenta Science has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $13.13.
About Genenta Science
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genenta Science (GNTA)
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Genenta Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genenta Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.