Genesis Vision (GVT) Trading 11.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 30th. One Genesis Vision token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0990 or 0.00000580 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $438,139.87 and approximately $1,350.73 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision launched on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

