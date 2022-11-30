Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $46.10

Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.10 and last traded at $46.01, with a volume of 22175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.31.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
GMAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on Genmab A/S to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. AlphaValue upgraded Genmab A/S to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Genmab A/S from 2,900.00 to 3,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. William Blair assumed coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, DNB Markets lowered Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $607.12.
Genmab A/S Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.36 and a 200 day moving average of $35.19.
About Genmab A/S
Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.
