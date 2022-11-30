Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $46.10

Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.10 and last traded at $46.01, with a volume of 22175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GMAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on Genmab A/S to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. AlphaValue upgraded Genmab A/S to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Genmab A/S from 2,900.00 to 3,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. William Blair assumed coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, DNB Markets lowered Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $607.12.

Genmab A/S Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.36 and a 200 day moving average of $35.19.

Institutional Trading of Genmab A/S

About Genmab A/S

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genmab A/S in the third quarter worth about $29,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 49.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 55.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 62.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

