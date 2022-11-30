Genscript Biotech (OTCMKTS:GNNSF) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Genscript Biotech (OTCMKTS:GNNSF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Genscript Biotech Price Performance

GNNSF opened at 2.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 2.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 3.02. Genscript Biotech has a 52 week low of 1.89 and a 52 week high of 5.15.

Genscript Biotech Company Profile

Genscript Biotech Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and sale of life science research products and services in North America, Europe, the People's Republic of China, Japan, the other Asia Pacific regions, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Life Science Services and Products, Biologics Development Services, Industrial Synthetic Biology Products, and Cell Therapy.

