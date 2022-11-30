Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTII) Short Interest Up 68.9% in November

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTII – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,014,700 shares, a growth of 68.9% from the October 31st total of 600,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,631,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Global Tech Industries Group Stock Up 46.3 %

GTII traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.39. The company had a trading volume of 7,933,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,417. Global Tech Industries Group has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $8.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.90.

About Global Tech Industries Group

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc operates an online cryptocurrency trading platform in the United States. It operates Beyond Blockchain, a cryptocurrency trading platform, which allows multi-currency clearing and direct settlements in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Bitcoin SV, Aave, Compound, Uniswap, Chainlink, and Yearn Finance.

