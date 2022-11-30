GogolCoin Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $67.90 Million (GOL)

GogolCoin (GOL) traded 43.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. One GogolCoin token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000888 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GogolCoin has a total market cap of $67.90 million and $180,441.51 worth of GogolCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GogolCoin has traded 90.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GogolCoin Token Profile

GogolCoin’s genesis date was March 24th, 2021. GogolCoin’s total supply is 295,000,000 tokens. GogolCoin’s official website is gogolcoin.io. The Reddit community for GogolCoin is https://reddit.com/r/gogolcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GogolCoin is gogolcoin.io/blog. GogolCoin’s official Twitter account is @gogolcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GogolCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Smart Homes, which run on cryptocurrency, is a system that meets a variety of needs and solves the problems and hardships faced by property owners. Using this system, the owner will have the ability to remotely manage all aspects of the property (or properties) he or she owns. This can be done in real-time and at very little cost. Moreover, the system allows for the full protection of both individuals and properties.GogolCoin (GOL) provides numerous features and advantages for homeowners when using Digital Smart Homes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GogolCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GogolCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GogolCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

