Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Sold by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lessened its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 89,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,177 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,637,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,008,000 after acquiring an additional 175,065 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,225,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,815,000 after buying an additional 88,912 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,605,000 after buying an additional 105,907 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,384,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,457,000 after buying an additional 95,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,347,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,428,000 after buying an additional 39,205 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSIE opened at $28.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.89. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.21 and a one year high of $35.63.

