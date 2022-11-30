Goldmoney (OTCMKTS:XAUMF) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of Goldmoney Inc. (OTCMKTS:XAUMF – Get Rating) dropped 2.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.24 and last traded at $1.29. Approximately 33,269 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 25,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.24.

Goldmoney Inc operates as a precious metal financial service and technology company worldwide. It is involved in the custody and storage of physical precious metals through Goldmoney.com online platform; and coin retailing and lending. The company also acts as dealer in the purchase and sale of physical precious metals in the form of bars, coins, and wafers through SchiffGold.com.

