Grainger (OTC:GRGTF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 250 at Barclays

Grainger (OTC:GRGTF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 272 ($3.25) to GBX 250 ($2.99) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Grainger from GBX 370 ($4.43) to GBX 310 ($3.71) in a report on Friday, September 16th.

Get Grainger alerts:

Grainger Price Performance

Shares of OTC GRGTF remained flat at $2.46 during trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.18. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $4.79.

About Grainger

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides private rental homes in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. Grainger plc was formerly known as Grainger Trust Plc and changed the name to Grainger Plc in March 2007. The company was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.