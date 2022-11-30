Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €9.10 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC – Get Rating) received a €9.10 ($9.38) target price from Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €11.50 ($11.86) price target on Grand City Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.90 ($11.24) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.00 ($14.43) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.40) target price on Grand City Properties in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €19.00 ($19.59) price target on Grand City Properties in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Get Grand City Properties alerts:

Grand City Properties Trading Down 2.0 %

GYC stock traded down €0.21 ($0.22) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €9.93 ($10.23). 232,414 shares of the company traded hands. Grand City Properties has a 52-week low of €16.61 ($17.12) and a 52-week high of €20.14 ($20.76). The business has a 50 day moving average of €9.97 and a 200-day moving average of €12.39.

About Grand City Properties

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.