Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INKW) Short Interest Up 319.7% in November

Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INKW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,200 shares, an increase of 319.7% from the October 31st total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,043,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Greene Concepts Stock Performance

Greene Concepts stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. 1,327,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,174,242. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01. Greene Concepts has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.

Greene Concepts Company Profile

Greene Concepts, Inc, through its subsidiary, Mammoth Ventures Inc operates as a bottling and beverage company. The company focuses on producing a variety of beverage product lines, including spring and artesian water, cannabinoid, infused beverages, pH balanced water, and beverage offerings, as well as athletic drinks.

