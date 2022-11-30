Greif (NYSE:GEF) Shares Down 6.9%

Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) were down 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $67.20 and last traded at $67.20. Approximately 3,306 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 181,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Greif from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Greif in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Greif from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

Greif Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.37. Greif had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Greif news, SVP Patrick Gerard Mullaney sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $33,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,978.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Greif news, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $260,092.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,217,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,064,905.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patrick Gerard Mullaney sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $33,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,978.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,616 shares of company stock worth $3,218,886. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greif

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Greif during the 1st quarter worth $19,616,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Greif during the 2nd quarter worth $12,105,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Greif by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 674,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,440,000 after buying an additional 80,186 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Greif by 244.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 101,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after buying an additional 72,106 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Greif by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after buying an additional 34,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

