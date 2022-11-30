GSK (NYSE:GSK) PT Lowered to GBX 1,535 at Morgan Stanley

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,650 ($19.74) to GBX 1,535 ($18.36) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group downgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded GSK from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on GSK from GBX 1,800 ($21.53) to GBX 1,450 ($17.35) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,589.17.

Shares of GSK stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $34.58. 272,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,483,922. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. GSK has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 37.88%. On average, analysts expect that GSK will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of GSK by 98.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 22,245 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 11,019 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GSK by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,087 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GSK during the 3rd quarter worth about $355,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of GSK by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,282,660 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,749,000 after purchasing an additional 251,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSK during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

