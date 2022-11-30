GYEN Price Hits $0.0073 on Top Exchanges (GYEN)

GYEN (GYEN) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. During the last week, GYEN has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GYEN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GYEN has a market cap of $39.16 million and $44,401.55 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,129.52 or 0.06708638 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.88 or 0.00510070 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,222.61 or 0.31019037 BTC.

GYEN Token Profile

GYEN’s genesis date was February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 tokens. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. GYEN’s official message board is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee. GYEN’s official website is stablecoin.z.com.

Buying and Selling GYEN

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GYEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GYEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

