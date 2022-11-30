Harvest Finance (FARM) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $15.61 Million

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded up 18.8% against the US dollar. One Harvest Finance token can now be bought for about $35.61 or 0.00211195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $24.25 million and $15.61 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,157.50 or 0.06869730 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.49 or 0.00506568 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,199.64 or 0.30809673 BTC.

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance launched on July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

