Head to Head Comparison: AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) & RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR)

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) and AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for RenaissanceRe and AMERISAFE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RenaissanceRe 0 2 1 0 2.33 AMERISAFE 0 1 0 0 2.00

RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus target price of $185.67, indicating a potential downside of 0.15%. AMERISAFE has a consensus target price of $50.00, indicating a potential downside of 13.40%. Given RenaissanceRe’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe RenaissanceRe is more favorable than AMERISAFE.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RenaissanceRe $5.28 billion 1.54 -$40.15 million ($31.25) -5.95 AMERISAFE $315.93 million 3.50 $65.76 million $1.98 29.16

This table compares RenaissanceRe and AMERISAFE’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

AMERISAFE has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RenaissanceRe. RenaissanceRe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AMERISAFE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

RenaissanceRe has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMERISAFE has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares RenaissanceRe and AMERISAFE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RenaissanceRe -29.35% 4.76% 0.69% AMERISAFE 13.08% 11.12% 3.12%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.9% of RenaissanceRe shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.7% of AMERISAFE shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of RenaissanceRe shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of AMERISAFE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

RenaissanceRe pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. AMERISAFE pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. RenaissanceRe pays out -4.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AMERISAFE pays out 62.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. RenaissanceRe has increased its dividend for 26 consecutive years and AMERISAFE has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Summary

AMERISAFE beats RenaissanceRe on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RenaissanceRe

(Get Rating)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S. multi-line reinsurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment writes various classes of products, such as directors and officers, medical malpractice, and professional indemnity; automobile and employer's liability, casualty clash, umbrella or excess casualty, workers' compensation, and general liability; financial and mortgage guaranty, political risk, surety, and trade credit; and accident and health, agriculture, aviation, cyber, energy, marine, satellite, and terrorism. The company distributes its products and services primarily through intermediaries. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About AMERISAFE

(Get Rating)

AMERISAFE, Inc., an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in DeRidder, Louisiana.

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.