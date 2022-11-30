Head-To-Head Comparison: Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) and Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN)

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) and Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Primis Financial and Middlefield Banc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Primis Financial $124.38 million 2.41 $31.25 million $0.90 13.52 Middlefield Banc $59.54 million 2.79 $18.63 million $2.89 9.90

Primis Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Middlefield Banc. Middlefield Banc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Primis Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Primis Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Middlefield Banc 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Primis Financial and Middlefield Banc, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Profitability

This table compares Primis Financial and Middlefield Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primis Financial 17.21% 5.78% 0.70% Middlefield Banc 29.67% 12.74% 1.28%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.6% of Primis Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.4% of Middlefield Banc shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of Primis Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Middlefield Banc shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Primis Financial has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Middlefield Banc has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Primis Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Middlefield Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Primis Financial pays out 44.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Middlefield Banc pays out 23.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Middlefield Banc has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial business and real estate, construction, secured asset based, small business administration, mortgage warehouse lending products, as well as financing for medical, dental, and veterinary businesses; residential mortgage, trust mortgage, home equity lines of credit, secured and unsecured personal, and consumer loans, as well as life insurance premium financing and demand loans. It also offers cash management services comprising investment/sweep, zero balance, and controlled disbursement accounts; and wire transfer, employer/payroll processing, night depository, depository transfer, merchant, ACH origination, and remote deposit capture services. In addition, the company provides debit cards, ATM services, notary services, and mobile and online banking. As of December 31, 2021, it operated forty full-service branches in Virginia and Maryland. The company was formerly known as Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. and changed its name to Primis Financial Corp. Primis Financial Corp. was founded in 2004 and is based in McLean, Virginia.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks. The company also offers operational and working capital, term business, residential construction, professional, and residential and mortgage loans, as well as consumer installment loans for home improvements, automobiles, boats, and other personal expenditures; loans to finance capital purchases; selected guaranteed or subsidized loan programs for small businesses; and agricultural loans. Further, it provides official checks, money orders, ATM services, as well as IRA accounts; online banking and bill payment services to individuals; and online cash management services to business customers. In addition, the company resolves and disposes troubled assets in Ohio. As of December 31, 2021, it has 17 banking centers in Chardon, Newbury, and Middlefield, Garrettsville, Mantua, Orwell, Cortland, Dublin, Westerville, Sunbury, Powell, Beachwood, Solon, Twinsburg, and Plain City; as well as an administrative office in Middlefield, and a loan production office in Mentor. Middlefield Banc Corp. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio.

