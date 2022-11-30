HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR) Short Interest Update

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a drop of 95.0% from the October 31st total of 466,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 670,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

HeartCore Enterprises Stock Performance

HTCR stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,819. HeartCore Enterprises has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $6.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HeartCore Enterprises

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in HeartCore Enterprises stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of HeartCore Enterprises as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HeartCore Enterprises

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc, a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement.

