Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Trading 7% Higher

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.49 and last traded at $5.49. Approximately 12,844 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,698,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Hello Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hello Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Hello Group Trading Up 11.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.66. The stock has a market cap of $900.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.00.

Institutional Trading of Hello Group

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Hello Group had a negative net margin of 23.85% and a negative return on equity of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hello Group Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 25.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,989,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,517,000 after buying an additional 2,245,152 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Hello Group by 39.8% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 6,851,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,240 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 269.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,029,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,329 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Hello Group in the second quarter worth $7,435,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hello Group by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,344,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,891,000 after buying an additional 1,360,406 shares during the last quarter. 61.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hello Group Company Profile

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows.

Further Reading

