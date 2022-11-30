Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, a decline of 37.1% from the October 31st total of 92,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCIC. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 48.2% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the second quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the third quarter valued at $141,000. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HCIC opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.87.
Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V Company Profile
Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on the industrial technology and infrastructure sectors.
