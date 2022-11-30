Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.49% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KGI Securities cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.55.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of HPE opened at $15.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $934,632.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $934,632.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $33,347.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at $127,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,988 shares of company stock worth $2,116,392 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,014,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,961,000 after buying an additional 15,963 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 171,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 7,971 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 331,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after buying an additional 50,971 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,611,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,922,000 after buying an additional 100,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 366.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 134,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 106,050 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.