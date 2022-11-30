HI (HI) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $84.78 Million

HI (HI) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. Over the last week, HI has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar. One HI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0306 or 0.00000182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a market cap of $84.78 million and approximately $793,963.23 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,788.66 or 1.00023830 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00011093 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005946 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00036645 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00040345 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005915 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00021522 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00246943 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000131 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.03095392 USD and is down -6.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $728,496.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

