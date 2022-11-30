HI (HI) Price Tops $0.0303 on Exchanges

HI (HI) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. One HI token can now be purchased for about $0.0303 or 0.00000176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HI has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. HI has a total market cap of $83.75 million and $835,450.26 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17,173.80 or 0.99999488 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00010331 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005259 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00035835 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00040965 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005819 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021238 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00248042 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000133 BTC.

HI Profile

HI is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.03095392 USD and is down -6.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $728,496.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

