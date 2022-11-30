HI Self Reported Market Cap Hits $82.75 Million (HI)

HI (HI) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. In the last seven days, HI has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. One HI token can currently be purchased for $0.0299 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular exchanges. HI has a total market cap of $82.75 million and approximately $827,074.85 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,147.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00010237 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 39.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00035879 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00040459 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005761 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00021398 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00245582 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000132 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.03095392 USD and is down -6.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $728,496.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

