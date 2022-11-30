Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Stock Price Up 6.3% After Analyst Upgrade

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $75.00. The stock traded as high as $64.11 and last traded at $63.58. 15,256 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 229,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.80.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HIBB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hibbett in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Hibbett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Hibbett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Hibbett from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Get Hibbett alerts:

Institutional Trading of Hibbett

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIBB. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Hibbett by 3.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hibbett by 1.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Hibbett by 4.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Hibbett by 7.5% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hibbett by 3.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hibbett Price Performance

Hibbett Announces Dividend

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.77. The stock has a market cap of $815.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.02%.

Hibbett Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.