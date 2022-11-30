Hidigital btc (HDBTC) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $7.33 Billion

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. In the last seven days, Hidigital btc has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Hidigital btc token can currently be purchased for about $3.49 or 0.00020906 BTC on exchanges. Hidigital btc has a market cap of $7.33 billion and approximately $36,275.18 worth of Hidigital btc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hidigital btc Token Profile

Hidigital btc’s launch date was February 23rd, 2019. Hidigital btc’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens. Hidigital btc’s official Twitter account is @hdbtcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hidigital btc’s official website is hdbtc.io.

Hidigital btc Token Trading

