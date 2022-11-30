Honye Financial Services (HOYE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Honye Financial Services (LON:HOYE – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its Final earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, December 1st.

Honye Financial Services stock remained flat at GBX 45 ($0.54) during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.45. Honye Financial Services has a 52-week low of GBX 35 ($0.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 50 ($0.60). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 45.

Honye Financial Services Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to seek acquisition opportunities in the financial services and fintech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Camana Bay, the Cayman Islands.

