Horizen (ZEN) Price Up 4.1% This Week

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.94 or 0.00058283 BTC on exchanges. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $130.16 million and approximately $6.22 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.66 or 0.00256036 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00087269 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002909 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,096,475 coins. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars.

