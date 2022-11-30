Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.83-$1.93 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.60 billion-$12.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.01 billion. Hormel Foods also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.83-1.93 EPS.

Hormel Foods Trading Down 4.9 %

Hormel Foods stock traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.82. 82,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.40. Hormel Foods has a fifty-two week low of $41.25 and a fifty-two week high of $55.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.66 and its 200-day moving average is $47.58.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hormel Foods will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.83%.

HRL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hormel Foods

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,764,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,500,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,636,000 after buying an additional 547,495 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at $24,181,000. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 39.6% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 873,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,014,000 after buying an additional 247,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 118.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 411,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,206,000 after buying an additional 223,037 shares in the last quarter. 39.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Recommended Stories

