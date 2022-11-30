HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) were up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.47 and last traded at $2.42. Approximately 20,927 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,585,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUYA shares. UBS Group downgraded HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $2.90 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup downgraded HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded HUYA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HUYA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.66.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average of $3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 0.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUYA. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HUYA during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in HUYA during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HUYA during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in HUYA during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. 23.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

