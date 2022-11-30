IMV (TSE:IMV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.33

IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 29918 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.00 price objective on shares of IMV in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,231.01, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of C$28.83 million and a PE ratio of -0.52.

IMV ( TSE:IMV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$0.15 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that IMV Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.

