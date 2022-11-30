Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.11

Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSE:IDG – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.11 and traded as high as C$2.42. Indigo Books & Music shares last traded at C$2.32, with a volume of 10,163 shares trading hands.

Indigo Books & Music Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12,107.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$60.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.82.

Indigo Books & Music Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Indigo Books & Music Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a book and lifestyle retailer in Canada and the United States. It also offers books, toys, gifts, baby, kids, wellness, lifestyle, living, fashion, paper, home, and electronics products. The company provides its products under the OUI STUDIO, OUI Design, Auria, LOVE & LORE, NÓTA, Wonder Co, Mini Maison, and The Littlest brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Indigo Books & Music Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indigo Books & Music and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.