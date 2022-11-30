INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,217 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 35,509 shares.The stock last traded at $63.60 and had previously closed at $63.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of INDUS Realty Trust from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

INDUS Realty Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $653.08 million, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.61.

INDUS Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

INDUS Realty Trust ( NASDAQ:INDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a net margin of 49.67% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $13.04 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. INDUS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 27.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On INDUS Realty Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $1,093,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 9,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $570,000. Institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

About INDUS Realty Trust

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

