Insider Buying: AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB) President Buys 21,700 Shares of Stock

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Rating) President Edward J. Shoen acquired 21,700 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.88 per share, with a total value of $1,342,796.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,075,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,564,316. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AMERCO Stock Performance

UHALB traded up $2.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.17. The stock had a trading volume of 950,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,064. AMERCO has a 1-year low of $51.12 and a 1-year high of $65.88.

About AMERCO

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

