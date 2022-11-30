Insider Buying: Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) EVP Buys 100,004 Shares of Stock

Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating) EVP John David Crowley bought 100,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $30,001.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 468,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,626.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Audacy Price Performance

Audacy stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.29. 3,213,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,169. The company has a market cap of $41.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. Audacy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $3.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Audacy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Audacy by 10.1% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 12,218,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,807 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Audacy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,000,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,340,000 after acquiring an additional 244,848 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Audacy by 4.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,336,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,645,000 after acquiring an additional 135,003 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Audacy by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,428,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after acquiring an additional 54,311 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Audacy by 20.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,174,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 372,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Audacy Company Profile

Separately, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Audacy from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Audacy, Inc, a multi-platform audio content and entertainment company, engages in the radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others, as well as offers integrated marketing solutions across its broadcast, digital, podcast, and event platforms.

