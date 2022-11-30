Insider Buying: Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Director Buys 2,900 Shares of Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik acquired 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.56 per share, with a total value of $21,924.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 518,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,119.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 30th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $21,303.00.

On Friday, November 25th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $21,588.00.

On Thursday, November 17th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $21,692.00.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $22,074.00.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $21,384.00.

On Monday, November 7th, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $21,875.00.

On Friday, November 4th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $21,522.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $21,920.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $21,760.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $21,780.00.

Shares of NYSE RKT traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,739,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,220,813. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.03. The company has a current ratio of 11.69, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.74. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $16.65.

RKT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Rocket Companies from $7.25 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $8.00 price objective on Rocket Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.65.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKT. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,789,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,975,000 after acquiring an additional 490,407 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,066 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,684,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,328,000 after acquiring an additional 178,545 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,518,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,618,000 after acquiring an additional 122,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,435,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,922,000 after buying an additional 77,900 shares in the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

