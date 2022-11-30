Insider Buying: Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Director Purchases 4,400 Shares of Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Rating) Director Robert W. Stallings bought 4,400 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.86 per share, with a total value of $91,784.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,524. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of TCBIO traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.55. 79,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,887. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.74. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.33 and a 12 month high of $27.24.

Texas Capital Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3594 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

