Insider Selling: Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Director Sells 800 Shares of Stock

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $12,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,236.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of AKR traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.38. The stock had a trading volume of 583,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $22.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -38.45, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.85.

Acadia Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -180.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Acadia Realty Trust

AKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. TheStreet lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $300,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 9.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 39.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 42,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 12,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $211,000.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

