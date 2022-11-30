Insider Selling: AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Director Sells 341,577 Shares of Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) Director Eduardo Vivas sold 341,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $4,621,536.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 141,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,835.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

AppLovin Trading Up 7.2 %

APP traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.41. 8,642,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,600,357. AppLovin Co. has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $99.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.65 and a beta of 1.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppLovin

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 247,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 116,860 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the third quarter valued at about $4,905,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in AppLovin by 1.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 90,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 14.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,465,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,538,000 after buying an additional 424,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AppLovin Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut AppLovin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of AppLovin from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $60.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

Featured Stories

