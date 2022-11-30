Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) COO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) COO Greef Roderick De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total transaction of $211,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Greef Roderick De also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

On Wednesday, November 30th, Greef Roderick De sold 33,905 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $698,103.95.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Greef Roderick De sold 4,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $97,695.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Greef Roderick De sold 9,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $205,485.00.

On Friday, November 18th, Greef Roderick De sold 1,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $33,195.00.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Greef Roderick De sold 1,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $34,815.00.

On Monday, November 14th, Greef Roderick De sold 20,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $477,200.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Greef Roderick De sold 8,552 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total transaction of $194,044.88.

On Monday, October 3rd, Greef Roderick De sold 1,233 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $27,064.35.

BioLife Solutions Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.17. The stock had a trading volume of 371,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,422. The firm has a market cap of $905.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.78. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $41.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms recently commented on BLFS. Stephens cut their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $444,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 11,374 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 33,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 19,793 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 191,555 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 11,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 481,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.