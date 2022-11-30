Insider Selling: Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Director Sells 18,196 Shares of Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) Director Nelda J. Connors sold 18,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $809,176.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,629.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
BSX traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,661,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,046,773. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $47.49. The firm has a market cap of $64.84 billion, a PE ratio of 105.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.21.
Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.71.
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.
