Insider Selling: Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Director Sells 18,196 Shares of Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) Director Nelda J. Connors sold 18,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $809,176.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,629.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

BSX traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,661,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,046,773. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $47.49. The firm has a market cap of $64.84 billion, a PE ratio of 105.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.21.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Boston Scientific

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSX. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.1% during the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 2.9% during the first quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 0.3% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 93,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 4.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 2.6% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.71.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

