Insider Selling: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $1,559,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,076,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,905,094.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 25th, Thomas Peterffy sold 11,900 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $923,083.00.

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total value of $1,535,800.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $1,607,200.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total value of $1,603,600.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total value of $1,599,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $1,565,200.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $1,525,800.00.

On Friday, October 21st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $1,528,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,510,000.00.

IBKR stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,327,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,558. The company has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.61. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.18 and a 12 month high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $790.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.70 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 692.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 185.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 40.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

