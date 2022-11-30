Insider Selling: Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) CEO Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.02, for a total value of $321,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,905,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 2.9 %

Motorola Solutions stock traded up $7.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $272.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,348,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,800. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.18 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 533.01% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,372 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,449,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 197.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 29.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,754 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

