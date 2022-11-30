Insider Selling: RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Director Sells 6,433 Shares of Stock

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) Director Roger H. Ballou sold 6,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $98,682.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,821.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
RCM Technologies Stock Up 2.3 %
RCMT stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.28. 104,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $150.39 million, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.37. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $28.82.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RCM Technologies
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in RCM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,497,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in RCM Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in RCM Technologies by 6.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in RCM Technologies by 72.6% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after buying an additional 96,100 shares during the period. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its stake in RCM Technologies by 8.5% in the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 209,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 16,450 shares during the period. 38.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
RCM Technologies Company Profile
RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.
Featured Articles
