Insider Selling: RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Director Sells 6,433 Shares of Stock

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) Director Roger H. Ballou sold 6,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $98,682.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,821.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

RCM Technologies Stock Up 2.3 %

RCMT stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.28. 104,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $150.39 million, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.37. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $28.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RCM Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in RCM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,497,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in RCM Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in RCM Technologies by 6.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in RCM Technologies by 72.6% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after buying an additional 96,100 shares during the period. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its stake in RCM Technologies by 8.5% in the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 209,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 16,450 shares during the period. 38.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RCM Technologies Company Profile

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of RCM Technologies to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of RCM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of RCM Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

